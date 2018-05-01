FG, GE sign 3400km narrow gauge rail concession deal - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

FG, GE sign 3400km narrow gauge rail concession deal – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
FG, GE sign 3400km narrow gauge rail concession deal
Daily Trust
The Federal Government and four companies, including General Electric (GE) and APM Terminals, have signed an agreement to start the interim phase of the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession. The interim phase will include “light remedial civil and …
FG, GE-led Consortium Sign Interim Agreement on Railway Concession
