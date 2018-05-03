 FG grants UNILAG licence to operate TV station - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG grants UNILAG licence to operate TV station – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

FG grants UNILAG licence to operate TV station
Vanguard
By Dayo Adesulu. LAGOS—THE Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, has granted an operating license to the University of Lagos to operate a television station on campus. Unilag. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who disclosed this
4 UNILAG students bag first class in Chinese StudiesDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.