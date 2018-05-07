 FG Has Saved Over N200 Billion by Eliminating Ghost Workers – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
FG Has Saved Over N200 Billion by Eliminating Ghost Workers – Osinbajo

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government has saved more than N200bn after it eliminated ghost workers from the federal civil service.

A tweet posted on the verified Twitter handle @AsoRock, revealed that Osinbajo said this during his keynote address at the on-going Open Government Week, which started on Monday (today).

The VP said the government had put in place the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, which helps to keep a check on the federal payroll and pensions.

See the tweet below:

 

 

