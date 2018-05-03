‘FG lacks political will for Health Bill implementation’ – NMA — Nigeria Today

‘FG lacks political will for Health Bill implementation’ – NMA

National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Mike Ogorima has said that Federal Government’s lack of political will is the reason for non- implementation of the National Health Bill, NHB.

This was contained in a talking point by Dr. Ogorima on the deteriorating health care system in the country and made available to Nigerian Pilot yesterday.

He said, ‘’ We are mostly pained that the National Health Act which suffered the longest gestation period for any legislation in Nigeria is not receiving attention of government.’’

‘’NMA and the civil society community have done all that need to be done to stimulate government to commence the implementation of the NHAct in full to no avail. The more we agitate, the less the impact. Where do we go then from here?’’

The association said, ‘’we may not need any new laws, policies or other instruments of governance. We have enough. What is missing is the strongest political will at all level of governance to do the needful.’’

The President lamented that the association as custodians of the health sector should not be ‘’sleeping while the health care is nosediving’’.

The Health and socio-demographic indices of Nigeria are a source of shame and ridicule to every patriotic citizen of Nigeria, adding that the country which constitutes only 2 percent of the world population contributes 14 percent of maternal mortality globally.

Up to 64 percent of our pregnant women still deliver without the assistance of skilled birth attendants. Why should a woman die in the course of pregnancy and childbirth since the causes of morbidity and mortality are largely preventable and treatable?

Same narratives apply to many others- infant and child mortality, HIV/AIDS & TB, the non-communicable diseases, accidents and injuries including the menace of insurgency as some parts of the nation have been converted to a theatre of war with attendant loss of lives.

The association cautioned Nigerians not to be carried away by politicians as election approaches, but ratter they should be more interested in what they have to offer Nigerians in terms of health.

“We must resolve to educate and enlighten Nigerians as 2019 beckons not to be carried away by sentiments, ethnicity, religion or sugar coated soap vituperations, but to ask what plans the politicians have for them to improve healthcare delivery and other sectors and how they intend to achieve them,” Ogorima said.

