 FG spends over N3trn on infrastructure – Minister — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FG spends over N3trn on infrastructure – Minister

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has committed over N3 trillion on infrastructure development in the country. The Minister of State II for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Zarma made this known on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.