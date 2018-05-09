FG urged to intervene in Anambra, Kogi oil dispute — Nigeria Today

FG urged to intervene in Anambra, Kogi oil dispute
Socio-cultural group
under the aegis of Movement
for Sustainable Development of
Igala-Bassa Nation, MOSDIBN,
has appealed to the federal
government to wade into the
lingering dispute between Kogi
and Anambra States over crude
oil deposits.
A communiqué issued at the
end of its national council meeting
and signed by the National
Chairman, Mr Daniel Salifu, and
Secretary, Ekele Sunday Okeme,
yesterday in Lokoja, urged the
federal government to intervene
in the dispute without delay to
allow peace to reign in the areas.
The communiqué held that
there was need to proffer urgent
and amicable solutions to resolve
the dispute over oil deposits
between Ibaji community in Kogi
and communities in Anambra in
the interest of development and
friendly co-existence.
The group said the timely
resolution of the dispute and
eventual commencement of
oil exploration and production
activities in the area would provide
employment opportunities for
unemployed youths in the state.
MOSDIBN implored all
stakeholders in the dispute from
both sides of the divide to sheathe
their swords and allow sense of
reason to prevail.
On its plans to assuage the
unemployment situation in the
state, the group said it plans
to establish a 1,500 capacity
multipurpose vocational training
center in four locations across
Igala/Bassa land.
According to the communiqué,
the centres would be fully
equipped with facilities to enable
youths acquire skills in the areas
of tailoring/fashion design,
computer training, weaving, art
and craft, welding and fabrication
amongst others.
The communiqué also called
on the federal and Kogi State
Governments to harness and
support agricultural potentials in
Igala and Bassa land, especially in
cashew and oil palm production.
The group called for the
revamping of Acharu Palm Oil
Mill at Egume in Dekina Local
Government, Alloma Oil Palm
Project and Sanitary Wares
Factory in Ofu and Idah Local
Governments respectively.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!