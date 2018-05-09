FG urged to intervene in Anambra, Kogi oil dispute — Nigeria Today

FG urged to intervene in Anambra, Kogi oil dispute

Socio-cultural group

under the aegis of Movement

for Sustainable Development of

Igala-Bassa Nation, MOSDIBN,

has appealed to the federal

government to wade into the

lingering dispute between Kogi

and Anambra States over crude

oil deposits.

A communiqué issued at the

end of its national council meeting

and signed by the National

Chairman, Mr Daniel Salifu, and

Secretary, Ekele Sunday Okeme,

yesterday in Lokoja, urged the

federal government to intervene

in the dispute without delay to

allow peace to reign in the areas.

The communiqué held that

there was need to proffer urgent

and amicable solutions to resolve

the dispute over oil deposits

between Ibaji community in Kogi

and communities in Anambra in

the interest of development and

friendly co-existence.

The group said the timely

resolution of the dispute and

eventual commencement of

oil exploration and production

activities in the area would provide

employment opportunities for

unemployed youths in the state.

MOSDIBN implored all

stakeholders in the dispute from

both sides of the divide to sheathe

their swords and allow sense of

reason to prevail.

On its plans to assuage the

unemployment situation in the

state, the group said it plans

to establish a 1,500 capacity

multipurpose vocational training

center in four locations across

Igala/Bassa land.

According to the communiqué,

the centres would be fully

equipped with facilities to enable

youths acquire skills in the areas

of tailoring/fashion design,

computer training, weaving, art

and craft, welding and fabrication

amongst others.

The communiqué also called

on the federal and Kogi State

Governments to harness and

support agricultural potentials in

Igala and Bassa land, especially in

cashew and oil palm production.

The group called for the

revamping of Acharu Palm Oil

Mill at Egume in Dekina Local

Government, Alloma Oil Palm

Project and Sanitary Wares

Factory in Ofu and Idah Local

Governments respectively.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

