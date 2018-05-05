FIFA, UEFA, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Carrick, Kompany, NBA Wish Ill Sir Alex Well — Nigeria Today

FIFA, UEFA, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Carrick, Kompany, NBA Wish Ill Sir Alex Well

Messages of goodwill have been pouring in since news broke on Saturday that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Here are some of the messages:

VINCENT KOMPANY (Manchester City captain): Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones.

LUKE SHAW: Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex

JESSE LINGARD: Thoughts and prayers sir alex

MICHAEL CARRICK: Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss xx

WEST BROM: We are saddened to hear Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken ill. All at West Bromwich Albion wish one of the game’s great champions a full and speedy recovery.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today.

NBA UK: Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time.

VALENCIA: After hearing the dreadful news this evening, everyone at @valenciacf_en would like to wish former @ManUtd manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery.

ASTON VILLA: Everybody at Aston Villa wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery. #FootballFamily #AVFC.

MANCHESTER CITY : Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily

CHELSEA: This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery.

GARY LINEKER: Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best.

PREMIER LEAGUE: The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today

SEVILLA: Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there’s anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it’s Sir Alex. Fuerza!

LALIGA: #LaLiga’s thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson, his family and friends after hearing the news he had emergency surgery today. We wish him a speedy recovery.

LEEDS UNITED: Everyone at #LUFC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and wish him a speedy recovery following his surgery today #FootballFamily

ROBBIE FOWLER (Ex-Liverpool striker): Wishing Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today.

GLASGOW RANGERS (club Sir Alex played for) : Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery this evening.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: We’re sending our best wishes to @ManUtd and Sir Alex Ferguson! Hoping for a strong and speedy recovery

UEFA: Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery.

ABERDEEN (Scottish club Sir Alex led to European Cup Winners Cup triumph in 1982): The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and his family following tonight’s news.

THIERRY HENRY: Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong.

THE FA: Our thoughts are with Sir Alex, his family and everyone at @ManUtd. We hope he has a full and timely recovery.

DAVID SILVA: Get well soon Sir Alex

PIERS MORGAN: Greatest manager/coach of them all – in ANY sport.

Come on Sir Alex, we’re all rooting for you.

ARSENAL: We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex.

EDWIN VAN DER SAR: Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie.

FIFA: We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson.

