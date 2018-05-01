Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Fire Guts Sao Paulo Tower Used By Squatters
A 24-storey building used by squatters in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, collapsed early Tuesday after a blaze that tore through the structure, leaving at least three missing. Survivors described waking in the night to find themselves …
'Occupied' Sao Paulo High Rise Collapses Amid Fire, 1 Dead
A massive fire swept through a Sao Paulo high rise, leading to the building's collapse
PHOTOS: Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
