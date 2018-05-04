Fire razes section of Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi (Photos) - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Fire razes section of Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi (Photos) – The Standard
The Standard
Fire razed a section of Sarit Centre shopping mall in Westlands, Nairobi on Friday morning. Smoke was seen bellowing from the mall as the fire brigade team were called on the site. ALSO READ: 450 jobless as fire destroys factory. The cause of the …
