 Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre
The Nation Newspaper
Allied Thrust and Systems Limited (ATSL) has opened its multi-million naira event centre, Funplex at Magodo, Lagos. The event, which started with a special red carpet reception, was attended by crème-de-la-crème of the society, top executives in the
New Event Centre, Funplex, UnveiledIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.