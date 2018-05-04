First all-female Subbuteo set promotes women's soccer - Irish Examiner — Nigeria Today

First all-female Subbuteo set promotes women’s soccer – Irish Examiner
First all-female Subbuteo set promotes women's soccer
The English FA and the game's maker, Hasbro, revealed the limited-edition version of the table-football game ahead of the SSE Women's FA Cup final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium on May 5. The figures wear the colours of the finalists, Arsenal …
Chelsea ready to 'show up' against Arsenal in Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, says boss Emma Hayes
