First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service - Oil & Gas Technology — Nigeria Today

First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service – Oil & Gas Technology



Oil & Gas Technology First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service

Oil & Gas Technology

The partnership between Damen Shipyards Group and Ampelmann to extend the benefits of motion-compensated gangway systems to fast crew supply vessels has reached a major landmark. Aerial view of FCS 5009 Ampelmann L-type sea trial North sea. First …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

