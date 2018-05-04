 FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Midnight, May 3, returned to the shores of the country after a 3-day Working visit to the United States of America. See first Photos as Buhari Arrives Nigeria From US below. President Buhari had earlier met the United States President, Donald Trump, and the duo hosted a press conference. …

This super post – FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.