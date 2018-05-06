Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos)

At least, five people died after a billboard fell on two commercial buses at Express Junction Motor Park, Sagamu in Ogun State. According to online reports, the incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday. Reports further said the buses were loading passengers close to the billboards when it fell. See video and photos below:

The post Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

