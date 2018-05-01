FLASH | At Least 20 Killed as Boko Haram Bombs Mosque in Adamawa — Nigeria Today

FLASH | At Least 20 Killed as Boko Haram Bombs Mosque in Adamawa

At least 20 people are reported to have been killed in bomb blasts in the north-east Nigerian town of Mubi in Adamawa State, the BBC reports.

Police said they suspect the Islamist group Boko Haram of being behind the attacks.

One of the explosions was inside a mosque as Muslims were preparing for afternoon prayers.

Boko Haram has waged a campaign of violence to try to create an Islamic state in the north of Nigeria since 2009.

The violence has killed about 20,000 people and displaced more than two million.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

