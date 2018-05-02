Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Chelsea are among the clubs taking a keen interest in Anthony Martial’s situation at Manchester United, but owner Roman Abramovich will once again have to wheel and deal his way through the transfer window.

West Ham are ready to pay £30m for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Chelsea defender David Luiz could be given an escape route to Napoli in the summer, should Rafa Benitez make a return to San Paolo as manager.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton are in a three-way tussle for Spartak Moscow star Fernando.

Arsenal are reluctant to pay their next boss as much as Arsene Wenger’s £8.5m-per-year deal.

West Brom are looking into the possibility of bringing Sam Allardyce to The Hawthorns.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has admitted he is flattered by interest from Liverpool ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has insisted that he will not be rejoining AC Milan in the summer but has revealed there are ‘many teams’ in Serie A looking to sign him on a free transfer.

Eric Bailly has been left worried about his Manchester United future after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri could trade places this summer.

Steven Gerrard has agreed to become the next Rangers boss.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Tom Rogic’s future at Celtic is hanging in the balance.

