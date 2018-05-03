Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a £100m move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer.

Manchester United are poised to open contract talks with Marcus Rashford.

West Brom are set to make official approaches for Dean Smith and Michael Appleton as they ramp up their search for a new head coach.

Diego Costa is ready to return to Atletico Madrid’s starting line-up on Thursday night and resume his volatile past history against Arsenal.

Wolves’ squad will land an £8m bonus after clinching promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder is incoming Sunderland owner Stewart Donald’s No 1 target to replace Chris Coleman.

Rafa Benitez will demand written assurances on transfer plans before he signs a new long-term deal at Newcastle.

Filipe Luis is ready to help Atletico Madrid dump Arsenal out of the Europa League after making a remarkable recovery from a broken leg.

Jose Mourinho is ready to play Anthony Martial more as a central striker next season if the Frenchman stays.

Dele Alli’s status as English football’s pin-up boy will be underlined next week when he makes his first moves into the world of fashion.

West Ham’s owners face being frozen out of the Leicester boardroom this weekend as a bizarre feud continues.

Antonio Conte is ready to go into battle with Chelsea over the final year of his £9m-a-year contract.

