Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Napoli will be interested in Antonio Conte if Chelsea lure coach Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City winger Javairo Dilrosun has joined Hertha Berlin on a four-year contract.

Manchester City have agreed a £2.6m deal to sign Netherlands U20 international defender Philippe Sandler, 21, from PEC Zwolle.

Tottenham are planning a £65m double swoop for defensive duo Alfie Mawson and Ryan Bertrand this summer.

Liverpool’s players are on a £750,000 bonus to win the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos has dismissed Liverpool goal-machine Mo Salah as “just one of 11 players”.

Arsenal are set to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester and Watford are on the trail of highly-rated young Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin.

Aston Villa will try to bring Gareth Barry back to the club if they are promoted.

Arsenal are targeting Sokratis Papastathopoulos as part of a new back five this summer in an overhaul of Arsene Wenger’s squad.

David Bates has returned to training ahead of Rangers’ final three matches of the season.

