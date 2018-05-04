Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning
- Napoli will be interested in Antonio Conte if Chelsea lure coach Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge.
- Manchester City winger Javairo Dilrosun has joined Hertha Berlin on a four-year contract.
- Manchester City have agreed a £2.6m deal to sign Netherlands U20 international defender Philippe Sandler, 21, from PEC Zwolle.
- Tottenham are planning a £65m double swoop for defensive duo Alfie Mawson and Ryan Bertrand this summer.
- Liverpool’s players are on a £750,000 bonus to win the Champions League.
- Sergio Ramos has dismissed Liverpool goal-machine Mo Salah as “just one of 11 players”.
- Arsenal are set to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.
- Leicester and Watford are on the trail of highly-rated young Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin.
- Aston Villa will try to bring Gareth Barry back to the club if they are promoted.
- Arsenal are targeting Sokratis Papastathopoulos as part of a new back five this summer in an overhaul of Arsene Wenger’s squad.
- David Bates has returned to training ahead of Rangers’ final three matches of the season.
