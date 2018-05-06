Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

England have worked out why they have such a poor record in penalty shoot-outs – they take their spot-kicks too quickly.

Pep Guardiola backs Fabian Delph for England World Cup call-up, saying “I think he deserves it”.

Jurgen Klopp is ready to strengthen Liverpool squad this summer – irrespective of the Champions League result.

Jordan Henderson has pledged Liverpool will take their adventurous attacking style into the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

In his final programme notes before Arsenal play Burnley, Arsene Wenger said: “What I will miss most about this job is the competition itself.”

Chelsea are closing in on £30m transfer of winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has opened the door to an Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri job swap by praising the Chelsea boss.

Manchester United are plotting a huge £80m transfer swap with Chelsea of Willian-plus-cash deal for Anthony Martial.

Manchester City are lining up a £50m transfer raid for Matthijs de Ligt to be Vincent Kompany’s successor.

