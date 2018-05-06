 Football World Reacts Sir Alex Ferguson’s Emergency Surgery — Nigeria Today
Football World Reacts Sir Alex Ferguson’s Emergency Surgery

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Football, Health, Sports | 0 comments

Many were left shocked when it was reported that former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. The former gaffer was last seen at Old Trafford when Manchester United clashed with Arsenal where he even presented Arsene Wenger with a trophy. A short statement […]

The post Football World Reacts Sir Alex Ferguson’s Emergency Surgery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

