 Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Senate President Nnamani, and former governor, Jim Nwobodo, described the congresses as “peaceful, free and fair”.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.