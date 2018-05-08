Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Tobi Bakare Real Age — Nigeria Today

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Tobi Bakare Real Age

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre ,While in the house, the talented young man disclosed that he is 23-year-old but Nigerians have failed to believe that is his real age. Rumor has it that Bakre might be 29-year-old.

Tobi Bakre needs to introduction, the young man was one of the most controversial contestants who made it to the final round of the show.

Ever since the show came to an end on Sunday, April 22, the young man has caught the attention of most ladies and also top fashion brands in Nigeria.

Despite his dramas with Cee-C while in the house, Bakre still manages be to be on top of his game and plans on taking his business to the next level. He is a professional photographer, former banker and an entertainer.

On Monday, May 7, some of his throwback pictures surfaced in social media have many find it hard to believe that he is that young.

