Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets — Nigeria Today

Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets
The move comes as a surprise for a company that recently announced plans to aggressively pursue opportunities along the energy value chain.
The post Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!