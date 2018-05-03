Forte Oil to sell upstream, power businesses - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Forte Oil to sell upstream, power businesses – Vanguard
Vanguard
Forte Oil to sell upstream, power businesses
Vanguard
Prince Okafor with Agency Report. Forte Oil Plc has disclosed plans to sell its upstream services and power businesses in Nigeria and divest from Ghana in order to focus on its core fuel distribution operation in the country. A post by Reuters quoted …
Forte Oil to sell some Nigerian assets, pull out of Ghana
Forte Oil to divest Nigeria business, shuts Ghana operations
