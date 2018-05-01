Foundation donates CBT centre to PSIN - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Foundation donates CBT centre to PSIN – The Punch



The Punch Foundation donates CBT centre to PSIN

The Punch

Friday Olokor, Jos. The African Capacity Building Foundation, an affiliate of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has donated an 80-seater Computer Based Test centre to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria. The gesture is aimed at assisting the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

