Foundation fired up by 'racist' proposed tobacco bill - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Foundation fired up by ‘racist’ proposed tobacco bill – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Foundation fired up by 'racist' proposed tobacco bill
Times LIVE
Advocacy group the Free Market Foundation believes government's new proposed tobacco bill is racist and anti-transformative. The cabinet announced last month that it had approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill‚ the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!