Foursquare Gospel Church tasks mothers on nation building — Nigeria Today

Foursquare Gospel Church tasks mothers on nation building

Wife of the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Olubisi Meduoye, on Sunday called on women to support each other to increase the participation of women in politics.

She, however, enjoyed mothers to be prayerful and vigilant toward their children in order to curb the spate of defilement and other social vices in the society.

Meduoye gave the advise during the mothers day celebration at the Cement Branch of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos.

Newsmen report that women of the Cement Branch of Foursquare Gospel Church chose the occasion of the visit of Meduoye to celebrate its mothers day.

“Women who are called should go into politics, the women should pray and be sure they are called to serve before they join politics, if they are not called, there would be regret.

“Women should support one another in politics to raise credible leaders,” she said.

Meduoye, in a sermon titled, “The Influence of Godly Mothers”, urged mothers to bring up children in the way of God.

“It is mothers’ day, we have a great work in our hands to make sure that we bring up our children rightly,” she said.

Meduoye insisted that the influence of women could rub off on her children, the society and the nation at large.

She urged mothers as great influencers to impact positive values to transform the nation in their children.

“God has put responsibility of raising godly children on Mothers,” Meduoye said.

Reading from 2nd Timothy and leading the women in a song, she urged mothers to have faith, be united in love and rely on Jesus to guide them.

Narrating her personal experience, Meduoye advised women to create more time for the welfare of their families over businesses or careers to create more positive impact to affect the society.

Giving some Biblical examples, she explained that timely decisions by mothers could shape the destiny and progress of their families.

Commenting on the rising cases of rape and minor defilement, she urged mothers to educate their children, be vigilant and prayerful.

“Indoctrinate your children with the right values and the word of God to keep them safe,” she said.

She urged mothers to intervene in prayers and take action to stop the illegal migration of youths out of the the country.

“Nigeria is a good land,” she added.

Pastor Deborah Elias, wife of the Zonal Superintendent, Foursquare Gospel Church, Cement Branch also urged women to go into politics.

She said that women were making great impacts in various fields and had the ability to transform the nation through increased participation in politics.

“All of us should join hands in voting the right people of God into positions.

“Our founder Aimee Semple McPherson is a woman and she led very well as a general of God. Women are great nation builders.

“Today is our mothers day, a day women celebrate Jesus in our own way,” Elias said.

President of the Women of the church, Mrs Margret Olorunfemi, also urged women as nation builders to inculcate discipline and good moral values in their children.

“I am happy and thank God for this special day for us mothers,” Olorunfemi said.

NAN

The post Foursquare Gospel Church tasks mothers on nation building appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

