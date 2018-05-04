 France against negotiating Customs duties with U.S. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

France against negotiating Customs duties with U.S.

Posted on May 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments

French Government does not want to engage in negotiations on customs duties with the U.S., Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said on Friday. The foreign ministry recently introduced new import tariffs. The European Union was granted temporary exemption from U.S. latest tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but it might be […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post France against negotiating Customs duties with U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.