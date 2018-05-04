 France and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to miss World Cup - FFP - ESPN — Nigeria Today
France and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to miss World Cup – FFP – ESPN

France and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to miss World Cup – FFP
Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup this summer because of the suspected ruptured Achilles he suffered during Arsenal's Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid. The French Football Federation confirmed on Friday evening that the centre-back would
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

