Francis Adedayo emerges new NMA President — Nigeria Today

 Francis Adedayo emerges new NMA President
Francis Adedayo emerges new NMA President

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dr, Francis Adedayo has been elected as the new President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). Adebayo was elected on Sunday at the end of the association’s 58th Annual General Conference and Delegates’ Meeting held in Abuja. Also elected into the National Officers Committee of the NMA to run the affairs of the association for […]

