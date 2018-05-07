Frank Ribery Signs New One-year Bayern Munich Contract Extension — Nigeria Today

Frank Ribery Signs New One-year Bayern Munich Contract Extension

Franck Ribery has extended his Bayern Munich contract until summer 2019, the club have announced.

Franck Ribery, Bayern’s longest-serving player, joined from Marseille in 2007 and will play for the club for a 12th season.

“I’m very happy to play another year at this great club,” Ribery said in a statement. “By now, Munich has become a home for me and my family and I am very proud that I’ll be wearing a Bayern shirt next season.”

Proud to announce, I just signed a contract until 2019 with @FCBayern! Let’s work hard to make this time another glorious chapter in the story of the best club in the world! #MiaSanMia #Ribéry2019 #fr7 pic.twitter.com/wTQ6adTEnK — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) May 7, 2018

Ribery’s previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the season but it had been widely expected that an extension would be agreed.

He has played in 247 Bundesliga games, scoring 80 goals, and is the only foreign player to win the league eight times, joining club legends Oliver Kahn, Philipp Lahm, Mehmet Scholl and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“We are delighted that Franck is staying on,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. “Franck has shown this season once again in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Pokal his great quality and the outstanding performances he is capable of. Furthermore, he is one of our fans’ favourites.”

