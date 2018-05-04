 Fresh Kapedo attacks leave seven dead, several injured - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fresh Kapedo attacks leave seven dead, several injured – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Fresh Kapedo attacks leave seven dead, several injured
The Star, Kenya
Security officers mingle with residents to watch the peace held at Loruk in Baringo North Sub-county on Saturday. 5 people killed in fresh Kapedo attacks. /JOSEPH KANGOGO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Five people have died and
Three school going children among four killed by suspected banditsThe Standard

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.