Fresh trouble for Bayelsa APC as court reinstates sacked chairman — Nigeria Today

Fresh trouble for Bayelsa APC as court reinstates sacked chairman

Fresh trouble is looming for the Bayelsa state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of today’s nationwide congress of the party as a High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, reinstated the sacked chairman of the state, Tiwei Orunimighe.

The Guardian learnt that the decision of the court has generated fresh tension in the party, casting doubts over the scheduled congress.The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had expelled Orunimighe following allegations of anti-party activities and appointed Josef Fafi, as the acting Chairman of the party.

The committee also suspended the deputy chairman of the party, Eddy Julius and the state party Secretary, Marlin Daniel. Aggrieved by this, Orunimighe dragged the APC, the party’s National Chairman, John Oyegun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging his removal. The claimant on April 26, filed a motion exparte praying the court to issue an order directing the defendants to recognize and deal with him as the chairman of APC pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He also sought an order directing the defendants to accord him with all the rights and privileges as the APC chairman as well as order directing that nobody, save him, should exercise and perform the functions of the APC chairman.Ruling, the presiding judge of the High Court Sagbama Division, Justice E.G. Omukoro granted all the reliefs sought by Oruminighe.

