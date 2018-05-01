Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017 – Vanguard



Vanguard Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017

Vanguard

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said that it spent N144.53 billion in subsidising premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol in 2017, translating to an average of N366 million per day. NNPC. In its Monthly Financial and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

