Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said that it spent N144.53 billion in subsidising premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol in 2017, translating to an average of N366 million per day. NNPC. In its Monthly Financial and …
