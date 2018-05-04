Full Details as Dino Melaye’s lawyers are released from Kuje Prison — Nigeria Today

Full Details as Dino Melaye’s lawyers are released from Kuje Prison

Latest update as Popular lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN has facilitated the release of two of Dino Melaye’s lawyers who were sent to Kuje prison by police for performing their professional duties.

Sharing the news,he said.

‘The mammoth crowd of lawyers that joined me at the magistrate court, Mpape, Abuja,to defend and get released from incarceration,two young lawyers,David Amaefula and Pius Udo-Inyang from Ricky Tarfa’s chambers, who had been detained by the Police and later sent to Kuje prisons for six days by the magistrate,on account of performing their professional duties to their clieht, Senator Dino Melaye.To God be the glory,they were released on bail”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

