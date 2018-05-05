 Functional Proteins Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025 - The Financial — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Functional Proteins Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025 – The Financial

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Financial

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Functional Proteins Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025
The Financial
The global Functional Proteins Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025. Proteins that have biological activity can be referred to as functional

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.