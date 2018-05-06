FUT Minna withdraws 20 students — Nigeria Today

FUT Minna withdraws 20 students

The Federal University of Technology, Minna has withdrawned 20 students due to poor academic performance.

According to the University’s newsletter titled number 709, the Senate in its 422nd meeting approved the withdrawal of the students.

The newsletter stated that the withdrawal of two of the students were voluntarily due to their absence from the University for two consecutive sessions without official permission while 18 others were withdrawn due to poor academic performance.

Ten of the students were from the Department of Chemical Engineering, five were from the Department of Animal Production, four from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension Technology while the remaining one was from the Department of Crop Production.

