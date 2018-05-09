 Ganduje condoles with late Isiyaka Rabiu’s family — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ganduje condoles with late Isiyaka Rabiu’s family

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, says he received with shock the news of the death of foremost Kano businessman and Islamic scholar Sheikh Isyaka

Rabiu, who died on Tuesday in London.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, the governor said “I received with shock, but total submission to the will of Allah, the death of Sheikh Isiyaka Rabiu, the leader of Tijjaniya sect in Africa.”

Read Also: We will continue to wage war against Corruption – Ganduje

In the condolence message signed by the Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje, condoled with the family of the deceased and the entire Muslim community in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant his soul eternal rest.
Rabiu died after a brief illness, in a London hospital at the age of 90.

NAN

The post Ganduje condoles with late Isiyaka Rabiu’s family appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.