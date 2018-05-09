 Gender pay gap has a long-term effect on pension pots - Financial Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gender pay gap has a long-term effect on pension pots – Financial Times

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Financial Times

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Gender pay gap has a long-term effect on pension pots
Financial Times
What does the chart show? The chart shows the negative effect that the gender pay gap has on women's pension savings by comparing men's workplace pension prospects with women's. The reason for the difference in the size of pots on the chart is that the
'Women to earn less in pension scheme'The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.