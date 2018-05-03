 Genevieve Nnaji Looks Flawlessly Beautiful As She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Genevieve Nnaji Looks Flawlessly Beautiful As She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is celebrating her birthday today. The actress who just clocked 39 shared lovely pictures of herself which we have compared with what she looked like in the past.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Genevieve Nnaji  born 3 May 1979) is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

Her past and present phote

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.