German Ambassador lays foundation for Thompson and Grace Medical varsity — Nigeria Today

German Ambassador lays foundation for Thompson and Grace Medical varsity

German envoy to Nigeria, H.E. Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, weekend, led a German medical expert, Prof. Uwe Koch-Gromus, Executive Dean of the Medical Faculty of University Medical Centre Eppendorf (UKE), Germany, to respectively perform the foundation laying ceremony of Thompson and Grace Medical University’s, TGMC, Senate and General Administration Building, and the Community Primary Healthcare Hospital of the university.

The ceremony, attended by Akwa Ibom State governor, Dr. Udom Emmanuel, and other top medical experts from Nigeria, Germany and the USA, formally signalled the construction of the university’s infrastructure located in Afaha Obong, on the outskirts of Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State.

The envoy, who was represented by Mr. Christopher Wenzel, of the German Embassy, said the government and people of Germany are concerned about the health service delivery in Nigeria and were willing to support this kind of project designed to improve the health standard of the people of Nigeria.

He called on governments and institutions across the globe to support Thompson and Grace Medical University which he believed would create the environment for the provision of quality medical services in Nigeria, noting that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Similarly, Prof. Koch-Gromus noted that TGMC would lead in medical research in this part of the world as it would leverage on the experience of the University of Hamburg (UKE) to develop quality curriculum for medical students in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He said: “TGMC is a good strategic partner that my institution needs in the area of medical research which is lacking in most institutions in Africa.”

Speaking, Akwa Ibom State governor, Dr. Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, said “I am particularly delighted that with the strategic objective of Thompson and Grace Medical University, there is every reason to believe that this institution will become a centre of excellence that will further fast track the process of technology transfer in the vital area of quality healthcare service delivery.”

The post German Ambassador lays foundation for Thompson and Grace Medical varsity appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

