 Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference in July - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference in July – Ghana Business News

Posted on May 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference in July
Ghana Business News
Ghana is set to host the 12th Routes Africa Conference scheduled to take place from July 16-18, 2018, in Accra; a move that will shine a spotlight on the nation's aviation industry and attract more airlines to Ghana. The Routes Africa conference and

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.