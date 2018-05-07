Giraffe Crushes Movie Director’s Skull As He Films Close Up Shots — Nigeria Today

Giraffe Crushes Movie Director’s Skull As He Films Close Up Shots

An award-winning director has died after a giraffe crushed his skull as he reportedly tried to get a close up of the animal.

Carlos Carvalho, 47, had was working on a feature film with Gerald the Giraffe when it suddenly swung its neck and headbutted him, sending him 16ft into the air.

The blow left him with devastating injuries and he was airlifted away from the safari park in Broederstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday.

But surgeons were unable to save him and he died in hospital. Drikus Van Der Merwe, who was part of the filming crew, said he was stood next to Carlos when he was attacked.

‘He started chasing the boom swinger who joined our unit,’ he said.

‘The giraffe followed him but we didn’t feel threatened because he just seemed to be inquisitive.

‘We started shooting close ups of its body and its feet. Then while Carlos was looking through the camera eyepiece Gerald swung his neck and hit him against his head.

‘It came out of nowhere and Carlos didn’t even see it coming. He wasn’t aware of the danger.’

He added that Carlos’s body lay on the ground until medical help arrived.

Source – Ladunliadi

The post Giraffe Crushes Movie Director’s Skull As He Films Close Up Shots appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

