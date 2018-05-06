Giraffe head-butts S/African filmmaker to death — Nigeria Today

Giraffe head-butts S/African filmmaker to death
It was a day of sorrow for the South African movie industry as award-winning filmmaker Carlos Carvalho, died after he was head-butted by a giraffe. The 47-year-old Carvalho, was at the Glen Africa Country Lodge in South Africa on Wednesday shooting a series about a British family in a game lodge when he attempted to […]
The post Giraffe head-butts S/African filmmaker to death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!