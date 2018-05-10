 Girl child enrolment on the increase, impressive in Katsina — UNICEF — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Girl child enrolment on the increase, impressive in Katsina — UNICEF

Posted on May 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Bashir Bello

Learn how to make money online. Click here

KATSINA—Chief of Education, United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Nigeria, Terry Durnnian, has expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of girl-child enrollment in schools across Katsina State.

Durnnian, who was on a three-day working visit to the state, said the number of girl-child enrollment was greatly increasing.

He lauded the role played by the relevant stakeholders who mobilised and went out to talk to parents in the areas to enroll their girl-child in schools.

According to him, “I am on a three-day visit to the state on UNICEF works in partnership with the Ministry of Education on chances of improving enrollment, retention and quality of education.”

The post Girl child enrolment on the increase, impressive in Katsina — UNICEF appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.