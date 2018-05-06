Giuliani Says Trump Would Not Have to Comply With Mueller Subpoena - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Giuliani Says Trump Would Not Have to Comply With Mueller Subpoena – New York Times
|
Giuliani Says Trump Would Not Have to Comply With Mueller Subpoena
WASHINGTON — Rudolph W. Giuliani, reeling after a chaotic first week as President Trump's lawyer, tried again on Sunday to straighten out his client's story. But Mr. Giuliani raised new questions about whether Mr. Trump had paid hush money to other …
