Goal machine Salah splutters after amazing scoring run — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah was shackled by Chelsea as the Champions League finalists lost 1-0 at the weekend — the third consecutive match in which the Egyptian failed to score.

Salah has struck 31 English Premier League goals this season, four more than lone challenger Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Golden Boot.

But after an astonishing scoring streak in all competitions this season, which overshadowed all other African stars in Europe, Salah fired blanks against Stoke City, AS Roma and Chelsea.

