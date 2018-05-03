God will punish past Nigerian leaders including Buhari – NAC chairman, Olapade Agoro — Nigeria Today

God will punish past Nigerian leaders including Buhari – NAC chairman, Olapade Agoro

The Chairman of National Action Council (NAC) Dr. Olapade Agoro on Thursday kicked against a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari calling on God to punish past Nigerian leaders. Buhari, DAILY POST recalls had on Tuesday declared that only God will judge past leaders of Nigeria. But, Agoro in a statement made available DAILY POST […]

God will punish past Nigerian leaders including Buhari – NAC chairman, Olapade Agoro

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

