 Godliness in governance - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Godliness in governance – Daily Sun

Posted on May 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Godliness in governance
Daily Sun
In January last year, I noted in this column that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was making haste slowly. I held that he was neither showy nor insular. I stated further that the governor was a clear-headed realist who knew when and where to
Ugwuanyi's Model for Ending Herders' AttacksTHISDAY Newspapers
Enugu Varsity teachers seek second term for UgwuanyiNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.