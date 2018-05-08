GOOD NEWS! NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance — Nigeria Today

GOOD NEWS! NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the increase in transport and local allowances of corps members during orientation programmes. This was disclosed in a statement by Director Press and Publications department of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi. Adeyemi said 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members lauded the increase when the Director General of the […]
The post GOOD NEWS! NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!